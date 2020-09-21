Live Radar: Tropical Storm Beta to Bring Rain Chances in North Texas

Live video from the NBC 5 Weather Center will appear in the player above.

Tropical Storm Beta is bearing down on the Texas Gulf Coast Monday morning and is expected to drift onshore tonight near Port Lavaca and Victoria.

Winds will likely be around 50 to 60 mph. through the day. The bigger concern, however, is the threat of very heavy rain and flooding. Widespread 5-10 inch rain totals are expected between now and Wednesday in the areas near landfall, with some isolated totals near 15 inches. That’s down from earlier predictions of up to 20 inches.

Rain chances here in North Texas will be connected to Beta over the next couple days. We could see anywhere from 0.50 to 2 inches of rain.

The storm is expected to move northeastward along the coast and head into Louisiana sometime mid-week, with rainfall as its biggest threat. Flash flooding was possible in Arkansas and Mississippi as the system moves further inland.

Beta was not expected to bring the same amount of rainfall that Texas experienced during either Hurricane Harvey in 2017 or Tropical Storm Imelda last year. Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain on Houston and caused $125 billion in damage in Texas. Imelda, which hit Southeast Texas, was one of the wettest cyclones on record.

The first rain bands from Beta reached the Texas coast on Sunday, but the heaviest rain wasn’t expected to arrive until late Monday into Tuesday.

The name, Beta, speaks to the high number of Atlantic and Gulf storms this year. Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names on Friday, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.