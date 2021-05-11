Live Radar: Threat of Heavy Rain and Flooding Today

Rounds of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms will move through North Texas Tuesday through Wednesday morning. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms, but the severe threat is low.

This is a look at one of our forecast models showing the rain and thunderstorms in North Texas. The rain today will be widespread, so plan on an indoor day.

The eastern half of North Texas has been placed under a flash flood watch this afternoon through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

One to four inches of rain will be possible in these areas. Localized flooding will be possible in low-lying or poor drainage areas. There may also be rapid water rises in creeks, streams and rivers.

If you are out driving and encounter high water on the roads, do not drive through it.

This rainy stretch of weather tapers off Wednesday afternoon with just some lingering showers. The end of the week will be dry.

More rain is coming to North Texas today. It will start off as drizzle or spotty light rain early in the day and then transition to heavy showers and storms later on.

