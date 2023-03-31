Live Radar: Storm With Small Hail Moves From Dallas, Collin Into Rockwall County

Some thunderstorms have popped up in Dallas, Rockwall and Collin counties Friday afternoon.

A thunderstorm will penny-sized hail and gusty winds is moving to the E@40 mph. Stay WEATHER AWARE!

Any storms that develop are expected to move quickly into East Texas Friday afternoon. Some strong storms are possible farther east.

The clouds are expected to clear out by midday with a gusty west wind. With the high wind today, the grass-fire danger will become elevated, especially to the west of DFW. Temperatures will soar into the 80s this afternoon with the warm wind and sunshine.

Saturday weather looks beautiful with sunshine and not much wind. By Sunday, a good chance of thunderstorms returns for the late afternoon.

Next week it's not out of the question to see temperatures get close to 90 early in the week. Additional thunderstorms will be possible by the latter portion of the week.