Live Radar: Spotty Storms Possible Today, Much of the Week

What to Know An unsettled weather pattern will bring scattered thunderstorms to North Texas today.

These will be moving in from the east and southeast, primarily during the afternoon hours.

Brief heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible with the stronger storms.

An unsettled weather pattern will bring several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms this week.

The pattern will largely be dictated by a slow, westward-moving area of low pressure to the southeast of DFW.

That means most of the rain will be developing to the east and move westward. This may seem a bit backward, but it is actually quite common for this time of year.

Thunderstorm chances will primarily be confined to the afternoon hours each day this week. This coincides with the greatest instability being during the peak heating hours of the day.

The highest rain chances for the week appear on Monday and Tuesday. The lowest rain chances appear to be on Wednesday and Thursday.

Brief heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible with the stronger storms, but the overall severe threat is low.

Fourth of July Forecast

The chance of rain and scattered storms will go back up heading into the holiday weekend. At this point, there's a low 20% chance of storms for the Fourth of July on Sunday.

As for rain totals this week, 1-2 inches are possible.

Continuing Weather Coverage

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.