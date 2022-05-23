LIVE RADAR: Showers and Storms Impact North Texas Tuesday, Main Event Tonight

A couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday in North Texas. The main event will be Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Spotty showers across DFW this morning with a cluster of heavier storms to the northwest. A lot more rain on the way today with strong/severe storms likely this afternoon and evening. #NBCDFWWeather https://t.co/pQGQV7lqGS pic.twitter.com/76ybNjQini — Grant Johnston (@GrantJNBC5) May 24, 2022

Showers and storms started moving through North Texas Tuesday morning, with a cluster of storms to the northwest, but you'll want to stay weather aware Tuesday afternoon.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Widespread heavy rain and gusty winds will accompany the storms that arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of the stronger storms could produce hail and perhaps even a brief tornado.

Heavy rain of two to four inches is also possible through Tuesday night. Rainfall totals will be higher east and lower west. A Flash flood watch is in effect for areas east of DFW through Wednesday morning since 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in a short amount of time.

Despite the severe weather, this rain will be beneficial. Parts of North Texas are still under severe drought conditions. The rain this week will help.

Weather Links

The storms will push east of DFW Tuesday night with most of the rain exiting before sunrise Wednesday.

High temperatures through Wednesday will remain below normal in the 70s. Once rain chances end, a warming trend will take place. Memorial Day weekend will feel like summer with highs in the low 90s.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

CONTINUING WEATHER COVERAGE

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.