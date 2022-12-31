LIVE RADAR: Severe Weather Threat Shifts West, Eastern Counties Under ‘Slight' Risk

A storm system will sweep through North Texas Monday bringing a chance of rain along with the potential for severe weather.

The western half of the DFW metropolitan area has a marginal risk for severe weather while the eastern half is under a slight risk. Most of the area is likely to see scattered showers.

East Texas is under an enhanced risk, where there is a more significant concern for dangerous weather. The severe weather threat will increase the farther east you go.

The National Weather Service said Monday afternoon that the cap weakened throughout the morning and that storms are expected to intensify across East Texas throughout the afternoon.

At 12:22 p.m., a cluster of storms in Lamar, Delta and Hopkins counties were the strongest in the area but were still classified as sub-severe. Both are moving NNE at about 40 mph.

Storms were expected to begin to fire up around midday Monday and should continue through the afternoon and early evening.

High winds, hail and even a few tornadoes are possible in areas where severe storms are expected.

Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.