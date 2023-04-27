LIVE RADAR: Severe T-Storm Watch for DFW; Tornado Watch South of DFW

Another round of thunderstorms will move into North Texas this afternoon with the threat of large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the DFW area until 8 p.m. A Tornado Watch is in effect for areas south of Dallas-Fort Worth until 8 p.m. and includes the counties of Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Mills and Robertson.

At 3:33 p.m., the NWS continued a Tornado Warning for Bell and Coryell counties until 4 p.m. -- at 3:32 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles south of Mother Neff State Park, or 11 miles NE of Killeen, moving SE at 30 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center had the DFW Metroplex and southern North Texas under an Enhanced/Level 3 risk for severe weather but the area was downgraded at around 3 p.m. to a Slight/Level 2 risk for severe weather.

Storms are expected to develop west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and move east through the afternoon and evening hours. Rain and thunderstorms will exit the area early Saturday morning. Cooler air will continue to spill into North Texas as we start the weekend. Highs on Saturday afternoon will just climb into the 60s with a stout northwest wind.

Make sure that you stay weather-aware Friday and stay with NBC 5 for any forecast changes.

DFW had been under an Enhanced risk Friday afternoon, but at about 3 p.m. that risk was downgraded to Slight.

