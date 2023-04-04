LIVE RADAR: Hail, Strong Winds and Tornadoes Possible in Overnight Severe Storms

Another round of strong to severe storms is expected again early Wednesday.

The worst of the weather will primarily be east of Interstate 35. An enhanced (level 3) risk includes Paris, Sulphur Springs, Mineola to Texarkana.

Chances for strong to severe storms will arrive with a cold front late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Hail, high winds and even a few tornadoes will be possible.

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings, especially as storms are expected to move in while most are sleeping.

Cooler weather will push in behind the front Wednesday, but there will be a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler than normal with plenty of clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Friday will also have a shot at spotty showers.

Weekend highs will rebound back into the 70s for the Easter holiday with a mix of clouds and sun.

A cold front will move across North Texas late tonight, bringing storm chances to DFW between 2-6 a.m. Wednesday.

