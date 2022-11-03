A powerful storm system moves in today bringing with it the chance for widespread thunderstorms with high winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes.

Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat for today with numerous severe and intense storms possible. The surrounding areas are under a slight risk with scattered severe storms possible.

The storm system will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with the highest severe threat in areas along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor.

The main window for DFW to see severe weather will be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. This doesn't mean it will rain/storm this entire time, but it's when the potential for severe storms exists. Storms will push to the east as the evening wears on.

Some of these storms could be severe with damaging high wind gusts of 60 mph or more, large hail, quarter-sized or greater, and even the potential for a tornado or two.

Locally heavy rainfall may produce flooding in some areas.

Storms will begin to develop around lunchtime and continue into the early evening.

By late this evening, the storms will be exiting North Texas, leaving the weekend drier and cooler with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

