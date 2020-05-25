Rain Remains in the Forecast This Week

The unsettled weather pattern that we have seen in across North Texas will continue for the next few days. Tuesday through Thursday will bring at least a chance of spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Despite the continued rain chances, there will likely be several dry hours each day. Because of this, forecast rain amounts are not as heavy as recent days.

Additional rain Tuesday through Thursday will range from around a half inch near DFW, to as much as 1-2 inches across parts of northeast Texas.

A drying trend will take hold by the end of the work week and last into next week.