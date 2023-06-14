severe weather

LIVE RADAR: Severe storms possible; Slight risk for today and Thursday

Severe weather threat continues for North Texas

By Kevan Smith

A stationary front and a few disturbances over North Texas will cause a few storms to develop Wednesday and Thursday.

The warm, humid and unstable atmosphere will support a few storms reaching severe limits.

The severe weather threat is greater east of Texas but in the Dallas-Fort Worth area there is a Slight Risk in place for the day.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect east of North Texas until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Any storms that develop could produce large hail and damaging winds. Stay weather aware.

There is also a chance for thunderstorms on Thursday. Again, a Slight Risk is in place for parts of the area. Storms could once again produce large hail and damaging winds.

The chance for storms lessens Friday and Saturday with a mostly dry forecast heading into the weekend.

Latest Forecast:

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

recall

Frozen fruit sold at HEB, Costco, Walmart recalled after potential Hepatitis A contamination

Wildlife

It's mating season for Texas tarantulas. Where are you likely to see them?

WEDNESDAY (FLAG DAY): Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 30% chance of storms in the morning. High: 89. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 73. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low: 73. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low: 77. High: 101. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low: 78. High: 102. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

MONDAY (JUNETEENTH): Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low: 78. High: 102. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low: 80. High: 103. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY (SUMMER BEGINS AT 9:58 A.M.): Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low: 80. High: 102. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.

NBC 5 FORECAST: Another round of storms possible, some severe

If you haven't already, download our app now so that you'll receive timely storm alerts and notifications (phones/tablets) of live weather updates as the next round of storms move into the Metroplex. Click here to get the NBC 5 app for your phone, tablet, or television.

This article tagged under:

severe weather
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us