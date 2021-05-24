Live Radar: Heavy Rain Today and Another Wet Week Ahead

Here we go again!

It is looking like another wet week in North Texas. Tropical moisture from a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will keep rain chances fairly high today. Heavy downpours may bring some localized flooding.

The chance for rain will be in place for much of this week.

Monday and Tuesday offer the best chance for rain, but periods of rain and wet weather linger through the start of the weekend. A series of disturbances will be moving through the region.

With the rain chances being scattered, parts of the area may only see a half-inch of rain. But some could see a little over two inches.

No single day will be a washout, but expect some temporary delays to your outdoor plans.

