LIVE RADAR: Don't Put Away the Umbrellas

This showery and sometimes stormy weather pattern is going to continue into the weekend. Scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday through at least the first part of Sunday.

It won't rain the whole time. In fact there will be several dry hours each day, but you will want to keep the rain gear handy. Most of the rain will be rather showery, but spotty thunderstorms can't be ruled out. If some sun can make an appearance, some stronger storms will be possible over the weekend.

Thursday’s gloomy weather will extend into tonight. Showers are likely, perhaps even a thunderstorm but no severe weather is expected. Friday will feature clouds and additional showers, but there will be dry times as well.

The rain is associated with an area of low pressure over Southwest Texas that has stalled. It will remain positioned there through Saturday. By Saturday night it will weaken and move northeast, finally exiting the state by Sunday evening.

Additional rainfall from now through Sunday will likely be heaviest in Central Texas where rain chances will be the highest. Another two to three inches may occur there, while in North Texas amounts will range from a half inch near the Red River, to up to two inches south of DFW.