LIVE RADAR: Cold Front to Bring More T-Storms to North Texas, Drop Temps Below Normal Thursday

An incoming cold front is expected to bring isolated thunderstorms and drop temperatures well below normal on Thursday and Friday.

Some storms developed ahead of the storms Wednesday afternoon, drenching some parts of North Texas with as much as two inches of rain.

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said Thursday afternoon isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop behind a cold front that will begin arriving around midnight Thursday.

Much of North Texas is under a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather with the greatest threat coming from gusty winds and hail.

By 1 p.m. Thursday most of the storms should have pushed east leaving a mostly quiet, partly cloud afternoon. The higher chances for widespread rain increase overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

On Friday morning, temperatures will climb a little but still be below normal. Another batch of rain could also slip into the area but may say to the south and southwest.

After Saturday, temperatures will again climb back to the mid-90s on Sunday and it'll stay hot through the next week.

DRENCHING THUNDERSTORMS POP UP WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Drenching, heavy downpours fell across parts of the Metroplex Wednesday afternoon, leaving some locations with more than an inch of rain.

The storms Wednesday afternoon were loud, both from thunder and rainfall, but were not severe.

3:43 pm Wednesday....heavy downpours continue across parts of N TX including the DFW area. Some locations have received over an inch and a half of rain, along with lightning, small hail and gusty winds. The storms are drifting east-northeast. #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/YuHBZuW2Yu — Rick Mitchell (@RickMitchellWX) June 1, 2022

