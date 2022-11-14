North Texans should expect cold rain throughout most of the day on Monday.

According to NBC 5 meteorologist Grant Johnston, the rainfall is expected to begin around mid-morning, and it will likely last until mid-afternoon.

Rain totals are expected to be between 0.25-0.50 inches with light drizzle could persisting into the evening.

Temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be quite cold in the 40s all day with wind chills in the 30s.

In addition to the wet weather, North Texas will be quite cold with temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s all day.

North Texans may also see some wet snowflake north of the metroplex toward the Red River. There could be a light dusting of accumulation on grass and rooftops.

An all-out winter storm will spread several inches of snow farther north across central and western Oklahoma.