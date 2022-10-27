LIVE RADAR: Another Batch of Rain Coming, Could Linger Into Saturday Morning

Just as we started the week with wet weather on Monday, we'll wrap up the work week with more rain on Friday.

The bulk of the rain moved in by mid to late morning. Much of the afternoon will be wet before storms clear out mid-afternoon. A second round of storms is expected Friday night to develop from the west and could linger into Saturday morning.

The rain could be heavy at times with some lightning and claps of thunder. However, the overall severe weather risk is quite low throughout the day.

A "general thunderstorm risk" is in place for all of North Texas. The primary threat is moderate to heavy rainfall.

Showers will continue Friday night, but no severe weather is expected. The showers are also likely to stretch into Saturday morning as well, although it should be much lighter by then.

Temperatures on Friday will remain chilly, in the 50s all day.

Rain totals could exceed two inches across North Texas by Saturday afternoon.

After the rain ends, the rest of the weekend looks mostly dry. While Saturday will remain on the cool side, Sunday looks milder, as does Halloween on Monday.

Futurecast images showing expected rainfall are below.