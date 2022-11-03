A powerful storm system is bring thunderstorms with high winds, hail, and the threat of tornadoes through North Texas Friday afternoon. By 3 p.m., a number of severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings had already been issued. The storm threat for the main part of the Metroplex is expected to continue until 7 p.m.

At 3:24 p.m. a Tornado Warning was issued for Ellis and Navarro counties until 4 p.m. for radar indicated roation near Blooming Grove, 14 miles SW of Ennis moving NE at 45 mph.

A Tornado Watch was issued at 1:04 p.m. for most of North Texas until 8 p.m. including Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Montague, Navarro, Parker, Rains, Robertson, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wise counties. The same Tornado Watch also extends north across the Red River into southern Oklahoma.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 3:27 p.m. for Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman countiles until 4:15 p.m. due to wind to 60 mph and 1 inch hail.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 3:20 p.m. for Denton and Tarrant counties until 4 p.m. due to wind to 60 mph and 1 inch hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 3:02 p.m. for Hood, Johnson, Parker and southern Tarrant until 3:45 p.m. for wind to 60 mph and hail to 1 inch. At 3:14 p.m. the warning for Hood and Parker counties was canceled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 2:47 p.m. for Collin, Fannin, Grayson and Hunt counties until 3:45 p.m. for wind to 60 mph and hail up to 1 inch. At 2:57 p.m. the severe thunderstorm warning for Collin County was expired. At 3:25 p.m. the warning was canceled for Grayson.

Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced threat with numerous severe and intense storms possible.

Areas to the west are under a Slight risk with scattered severe storms possible while areas to the east are under a more severe Moderate risk where widespread severe storms are likely.

The storm system will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening with the highest severe threat in areas along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor.

The main window for DFW to see severe weather will be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. This doesn't mean it will rain/storm this entire time, but it's when the potential for severe storms exists. Storms will push to the east as the evening wears on.

Some of these storms could be severe with damaging high wind gusts of 60 mph or more, large hail, quarter-sized or greater, and even the potential for a tornado or two.

Locally heavy rainfall may produce flooding in some areas.

Storms will begin to develop around lunchtime and continue into the early evening.

By late this evening, the storms will be exiting North Texas, leaving the weekend drier and cooler with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Make sure you stay weather aware! If you haven't already, download our mobile apps to get weather alerts on your phone and watch streaming weather coverage on mobile devices as well as on Roku, Fire TV and more. See our suite of digital products here.