LIVE COVERAGE: Warnings of Dangerous, ‘Destructive' Winds to 80 MPH

All of North Texas is under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. as storms with the potential for heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are moving into the Metroplex.

Shortly before 6 p.m., The National Weather Service issued storm warnings in Tarrant, Johnson and Parker counties for radar-indicated dangerous straight-line winds up to 80mph. A short time later, winds of 86 mph were recorded in River Oaks and winds of 77 mph were recorded at Meacham Airport, both in Tarrant County.

The NWS forecast a "Moderate" risk for severe weather across the Metroplex and most of North Texas with threats including large hail, damaging winds, isolated flash flooding in low-lying or flood-prone areas and the possibility of strong tornadoes.

NBC 5's Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said after some spotty storms in the afternoon, a solid line of strong thunderstorms is expected to develop and push through the area between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The line will move quickly and storms should exit the region late Thursday night. A few showers will be possible in the early hours of Friday morning.

What does a "moderate" warning mean? Click here to read more about the storm risks from Marginal to High.

Make sure to review your severe weather safety plan in the event a warning is issued for your area Thursday and stay weather aware as the timing and expected location of the storms could change.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of North Texas until 10 p.m. for Collin, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Parker, Rains, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant and Van Zandt counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. for Comanche County with radar-indicated winds to 60 mph and radar-indicated hail to one inch.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for Denton and Wise counties with radar-indicated winds to 60 mph and radar-indicated hail to nearly one inch.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for Tarrant County with radar-indicated "destructive" winds to 80 mph and radar-indicated hail to about 3/4 of an inch.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for Erath, Hood and Somervell counties with radar-indicated winds to 60 mph and radar-indicated hail to about 3/4 of an inch.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for Mills with radar-indicated winds to 60 mph and radar-indicated hail to about 3/4 of an inch.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for Hamilton County with radar-indicated winds to 60 mph and radar-indicated hail to about 3/4 of an inch.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. for Johnson County with radar-indicated "considerable" winds to 70 mph and radar-indicated hail to about 3/4 of an inch.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Cooke, Eatland, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Stephens, Wise and Young counties. The watch includes the cities of Bowie, Breckenridge, Bridgeport, Cisco, Decatur, Eastland, Gainesville, Gorman, Graham, Jacksboro, Mineral Wells, Nocona, Olney and Ranger.

See all active weather alerts here.

LIVE CHASE VEHICLE

To watch a live feed from an NBC 5 chase vehicle watch the stream below.

LATEST NBC 5 VIDEO FORECAST

Thursday’s weather brings a threat of severe storms this afternoon and early evening. This will be the result of a powerful storm system coming from New Mexico. Many ingredients will be in place for severe weather, including hail, high winds, and tornadoes later today and this evening.

LATEST FUTURECAST IMAGES

