LIVE RADAR: Severe Warnings Expire, Gusty Winds Continue

After a significant dry spell, showers and thunderstorms have returned to North Texas bringing the possibility of widespread severe thunderstorms on Monday.

Rain began falling overnight and scattered showers are expected to continue throughout the day. Those showers could, at times, become severe. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary concerns as storms race through our area. Hail and even an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out, but the threat is much lower.

"The morning drive will be impacted by showers and a strong south wind. Thunderstorms will increase in development by midday. These storms will move through by early afternoon, but another round is possible by late afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could produce high winds and possibly small hail. There's a low risk for a brief tornado late in the day, mainly to the southeast," said NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston on Monday morning.

As the storms moved across North Texas Monday morning, a brief Tornado Warning was issued for Jack and Montague counties and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, Parker and Wise counties. Those warnings have all expired.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Gusty winds are expected to continue as the storms push east and the NWS issued a special weather statement for Dallas County, eastern Tarrant County, southwestern Collin County and southeastern Denton County until 11:45 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area split between a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. The highest likelihood for severe weather will be for areas east of Interstate 35W.

While there is plenty of moisture, lift and shear present, instability levels remain low.

Heavy rain is expected to accompany the storms today. While the rain will mostly be beneficial, there could be a few areas of flooding.

Johnston said rain totals Monday will likely be between one and two inches. The storms Monday morning are the first round -- a second round of storms is expected later in the day between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cooler weather moves in late tonight and Tuesday with a north wind. Pleasant weather will return for a couple of days before another chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday.