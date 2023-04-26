Lightning Strike Sends 2 Children to Hospital in Fort Worth

Two children were hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday evening after lightning struck a tree in the yard of the Fort Worth home where they were playing, fire officials say.

According to a Fort Worth Fire spokesman, the two children were playing in front of a home along the 10000 block of Iron Ridge Drive in South Fort Worth when lightning struck a nearby tree.

Neighbors who saw it happen told first responders that the children were not struck by lightning but were close enough to the tree that the electrical charge made them both collapse to the ground, the spokesman said.

A MedStar EMS spokesman said both were taken to Cook Children's for treatment. Updates on their conditions were not known as of this writing.

Details on their ages were not immediately released. Fire officials said one child was elementary school-aged and the other junior high school-aged.

Thunderstorms were moving through North Texas throughout the day Wednesday with some storms reportedly dropping hail the size of grapefruits in Central Texas. In Fort Worth, rainfall totals reached more than one inch by Wednesday evening.