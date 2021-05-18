Lightning Destroys 100-Year-Old Ellis County Home

Lightning is being blamed for destroying a 100-year-old home in the Ellis County community of Palmer.

Neighbors said it was raining, not storming when they heard a loud crack of lightning.

“I was in the kitchen and just heard this boom,” said neighbor Jason Price. “I saw the flash. I thought it hit my house, basically.”

Price said a few minutes later he went to leave his home and realized the house across the street was on fire.

Texas Sky Ranger flew overhead as fire-fighters from multiple departments worked to put out the flames at the home off Rutherford Road.

Andy Gray lives on the property and said he and the homeowner heard the lightning crack and saw it flash. A few minutes later they noticed smoke and realized the back of the home was on fire.

“With all these trees you’d think it hit a tree or pole or something, but unfortunately it hit the house,” Gray said.

Gray said everyone was able to get out of the home safely and their pets were okay.

Gray and fellow neighbors told NBC 5 the home is more than 100-years-old and was part of the original Hart Farms property in Ellis County.