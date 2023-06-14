PHOTOS: Large hail falls on Ellis County Published 5 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago Large hail was reported in Ellis County, with viewers sending in photos from Waxahachie and surrounding areas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. 16 photos 1/16 Jacob Sepeda Golf ball size hail in Waxahachie 2/16 Leo Clay Waxahachie near Brown street. Crazy getting bigger and bigger! 3/16 Bryan Holt Hail in Waxahachie, Tx 4/16 Jonathan Schrodt Very large hail. Baseball size hail in Waxahachie 5/16 Sharon Butterfield Baseball size 6/16 Sharon Butterfield Ping pong golf ball and baseball in Waxahachie 7/16 Cynthia Nance Hail from todays storm through Waxahachie 8/16 Richard Chapman Jr Hailstone – At our Home Between Ennis, Tx & Palmer, Tx at 5:45 PM on Wednesday 6/14/23. 9/16 Jonathan Schrodt Large hail in Waxahachie 10/16 Amber Hale This is from the storm that just came through Waxahachie. 11/16 Jennifer Lemón Hail in Waxahachie this evening 12/16 Freddy Arce Hail in Van TX 13/16 Michael Molloy One of multiple golf ball-size hail in Chatfield (near Rice). 14/16 Michael Molloy Golf ball size hail that fell in Chatfield, TX (near Rice). 15/16 Lyndon Johnson Baseball sized Waxahachie Hail 16/16 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: hailisee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Damaging hail falls on North Texas June 12 & 13, 2023 Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment Your pictures of large hail in Sunday evening storms, June 11, 2023 See photos of the boxes of classified documents at the heart of Donald Trump's 2nd indictment