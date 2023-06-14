PHOTOS: Large hail falls on Ellis County

Large hail was reported in Ellis County, with viewers sending in photos from Waxahachie and surrounding areas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

16 photos
1/16
Jacob Sepeda
Golf ball size hail in Waxahachie
2/16
Leo Clay
Waxahachie near Brown street. Crazy getting bigger and bigger!
3/16
Bryan Holt
Hail in Waxahachie, Tx
4/16
Jonathan Schrodt
Very large hail. Baseball size hail in Waxahachie
5/16
Sharon Butterfield
Baseball size
6/16
Sharon Butterfield
Ping pong golf ball and baseball in Waxahachie
7/16
Cynthia Nance
Hail from todays storm through Waxahachie
8/16
Richard Chapman Jr
Hailstone – At our Home Between Ennis, Tx & Palmer, Tx at 5:45 PM on Wednesday 6/14/23.
9/16
Jonathan Schrodt
Large hail in Waxahachie
10/16
Amber Hale
This is from the storm that just came through Waxahachie.
11/16
Jennifer Lemón
Hail in Waxahachie this evening
12/16
Freddy Arce
Hail in Van TX
13/16
Michael Molloy
One of multiple golf ball-size hail in Chatfield (near Rice).
14/16
Michael Molloy
Golf ball size hail that fell in Chatfield, TX (near Rice).
15/16
Lyndon Johnson
Baseball sized Waxahachie Hail
16/16
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

hailisee@nbcdfw.com

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Damaging hail falls on North Texas June 12 & 13, 2023
PHOTOS: Damaging hail falls on North Texas June 12 & 13, 2023
Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment
Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment
Your pictures of large hail in Sunday evening storms, June 11, 2023
Your pictures of large hail in Sunday evening storms, June 11, 2023
See photos of the boxes of classified documents at the heart of Donald Trump's 2nd indictment
See photos of the boxes of classified documents at the heart of Donald Trump's 2nd indictment
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us