Extreme Weather

Lake effect snow possible in parts of North Texas Tuesday

Snow flurries will be possible for communities south of area lakes.

By Samantha Davies

Lake effect snow is most common near the Great Lakes, but while rare in North Texas, lake effect snow can happen in DFW and could happen Tuesday night as an Arctic cold front moves in.

Lake effect snow is possible for areas south and southeast of the larger North Texas lakes, such as Lake Lewisville or Lake Ray Hubbard.

Any snow that falls will not accumulate much and may only be a dusting.

Lake water temperatures are between 40-42 degrees, and the air will be cold enough to produce snow flurries.

How do we get lake effect snow in Texas?

Cold air moving over the warmer water causes warm air with moisture to rise. When the winds are at the appropriate direction and speed (winds can`t be too strong or too light and must have a long enough fetch over the water) the lift allows for clouds to form and eventually precipitation.

