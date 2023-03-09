Key Dates for Spring Planting in North Texas

Temperatures have been relatively mild lately in North Texas leaving many wondering when it's safe to start spring planting.

The average date of the last freeze in North Texas is March 12 but the latest freeze on record came on April 13 -- so freezes can happen well into spring. With that in mind, the first day of spring is March 20.

If you plant before these dates, be sure to monitor the forecast. If a late-season cold snap is coming, you will want to use landscaping cloth to cover newly-planted flowers and plants or bring them inside during the freeze.

Recent rains have also started to green up the North Texas landscape.

This warm trend looks to continue. Long-range forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center called for warmer-than-normal temperatures for at least the next two weeks.