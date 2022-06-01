Kevan Smith Joins NBC 5/Telemundo 39 Weather Team

NBC 5/KXAS introduced its newest member of the NBC 5 / Telemundo 39 Weather Team, Kevan Smith, a native Texan, who made his debut as a weekend meteorologist in May 2022.

Smith comes to the NBC 5 / Telemundo Weather Team from the Black News Channel in Tallahassee, FL where he most recently served as Chief Meteorologist since 2019. He grew up in Dallas, attending Lisbon Elementary School, O.W. Holmes Middle School, and DISD’s Government & Law Magnet High School.

After graduating from Texas Tech University with a triple B.A. in Atmospheric Science, Broadcast Journalism and History, Smith began his career at KAMC in Lubbock, TX and continued working as a meteorologist at various stations in Louisiana, Nevada, Mississippi, and Texas. While at Weather Vision, he forecasted weather for over 25 stations around the country.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 were both certified “Most Accurate” by WeatheRate in 2021. The weather teams use cutting-edge technology and multiple forecasting models to improve the probability of successful forecasting, along with augmented reality for weather presentations.

The NBC 5 / Telemundo 39 Texas Storm Fleet includes the Texas Thunder Truck™, Texas Lightning Truck ™, Texas Sky Ranger, and the exclusive S-Band Radar, the most powerful radar in North Texas, providing mobile weather watching capabilities and precise weather tracking technology on a 24/7 basis.

Smith joins NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell, NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock, NBC 5 Meteorologists Grant Johnston and Samantha Davies, along with Telemundo 39 Chief Meteorologist Nestor Fletcha, and Telemundo 39 Meteorologists Alexis Orengo and Samanta Rodríguez.