Keeping Your Lawn Looking Good in This Heat

Daily temperatures above 100 degrees have been a common occurrence across much of North Texas this summer. In addition to the heat, 2022 has been a dry year with a rainfall deficit at DFW of over eight inches.

Keeping your lawn looking good in these types of conditions is challenging, but not impossible.

Most lawns require a solid inch of water each week to stay green. In this type of heat, it may take one to two inches per week.

It is recommended that you water one to two times a week in accordance with local water restrictions. Your goal should be to give your lawn a good, slow soaking so that the water is absorbed into the soil and does not run off into the street. The soaking will allow the moisture to be absorbed deep into the soil which will promote deep growth of the grass roots. The deeper the roots go, the better.

The best time to water is early in the morning, before 10 a.m. Watering later than that can lead to up to 30% of the water being evaporated. Late-night watering leaves your lawn more susceptible to fungus and lawn disease.

Be aware that overwatering your lawn is just as harmful as underwatering. Take time to inspect your lawn each week looking for signs of damage.

Following these simple suggestions will help your grass survive the sometimes brutal Texas summers.