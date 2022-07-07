summer heat

Keeping Your Lawn Looking Good in This Heat

Most lawns require at least one inch of water each week to stay green

By Rick Mitchell

Daily temperatures above 100 degrees have been a common occurrence across much of North Texas this summer. In addition to the heat, 2022 has been a dry year with a rainfall deficit at DFW of over eight inches.

Keeping your lawn looking good in these types of conditions is challenging, but not impossible.

Most lawns require a solid inch of water each week to stay green. In this type of heat, it may take one to two inches per week.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

It is recommended that you water one to two times a week in accordance with local water restrictions. Your goal should be to give your lawn a good, slow soaking so that the water is absorbed into the soil and does not run off into the street. The soaking will allow the moisture to be absorbed deep into the soil which will promote deep growth of the grass roots. The deeper the roots go, the better.

The best time to water is early in the morning, before 10 a.m. Watering later than that can lead to up to 30% of the water being evaporated. Late-night watering leaves your lawn more susceptible to fungus and lawn disease.

Be aware that overwatering your lawn is just as harmful as underwatering. Take time to inspect your lawn each week looking for signs of damage.

Following these simple suggestions will help your grass survive the sometimes brutal Texas summers.

WEATHER CONNECTION

Consumer Reports May 18

Consumer Reports Reveals Which Lawnmowers Are a Cut Above the Rest

Dallas 18 hours ago

Dallas Charity Requesting Donations to Help Homeless During Heat Wave

This article tagged under:

summer heatdroughtlandscapinglawn care
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us