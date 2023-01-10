January, Is That You? Near-Record Warmth Expected Across North Texas

Strong southwest winds will allow temperatures to soar today and tomorrow with many seeing high temperatures running 15 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Highs will climb into the low 80s thru the midweek. Today's record high of 79 degrees, last set in 2017, will be in jeopardy. Tomorrow will also be quite toasty with high temperatures again in the low 80s.

The strong south winds combined with low relative humidity will bring elevated fire concerns. A Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday includes portions of West Texas and the Panhandle.

While our area is not included in the watch, fire danger remains moderate heading into Wednesday.

A cold front will bring an end to the very warm weather as it sweeps into the region late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Unfortunately, this front doesn't look to bring promising rain chances to the DFW area. The best chance for rain will remain across East Texas.

DFW Airport has only seen a 'trace' of rain so far this month. This is coming off the heels of a very dry December, where we also saw below-normal precipitation.

Most of North Texas is currently drought-free except for a few locations South and West of the Metroplex. Rain has been very hard to come by, especially in Hamilton, Comanche, Erath, and Bosque counties. Those locations remain in severe and extreme drought.