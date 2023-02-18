gardening

Itching to Get in the Garden? Here's What You Can be Working on

Spring and warmer temperatures are just around the corner.

By Adrienne Vonn

tomato-vine-generic

We are only 30 days away from the Vernal Equinox and with warmer weather in the forecast, you may be thinking spring!

The average last freeze in the DFW area is typically the second week of March. But there have been freezes into April. The latest last freeze on record at DFW Airport is April 13, which occurred in both 1997 and 1957.

While it’s still too early to plant seeds outside, it’s the perfect time to add compost to your garden, spread a new layer of mulch, or even build new beds and trellises for the coming season.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to Horticulturist, Daniel Cunningham, “Maybe the most surprising vegetable gardeners can be planting now are tomatoes! Tomatoes don’t typically produce very well when temperatures are above 95F. So that means we have a short window in spring and another pretty short window in fall to get good tomato production when temperatures are more mild."

[PHI] Tomato
Getty Images

He goes on to say, "It’s for this reason that many experienced North Texan tomato growers plant tomatoes by seed indoors in February to get a head start! Tomato seeds started in a sunny window or in a spare room or closet with grow lights will be mature enough to be transplanted outdoors in 6-8 weeks, or about the same time the danger of the last freeze has passed. This gives those prepared folks a jump start with plants that have more time to produce—before the late spring and summer heat takes its toll.”

Weather Connection

Connecting you with your forecast and all the things that make North Texas weather unique.

forecast Feb 8

NBC 5 Forecast: Cool Saturday; Warmer Sunday

Inside the Storm May 27, 2021

NBC 5 Takes You ‘Inside the Storm' With Ongoing Short Story Series

Here's to a bountiful growing season for all North Texas gardeners.

This article tagged under:

gardening
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us