It is Almost the Peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season- What's Going On?

The statical peak of hurricane season is September 10. This season has been quiet so far despite the more active than normal forecast. Tropical development usually starts to ramp up by the mid to end of August. 35% of all tropical activity occurs during the month of September.

We have recently seen an uptick in tropical disturbances, but nothing currently poses a threat to the US Coastline. Right now the National Hurricane Center is monitoring 4 areas.

Hurricane Danielle was the first hurricane of the Atlantic season. The storm became a category 1 hurricane on September 2nd. Danielle formed unusually far north in the Atlantic for a first hurricane. This happened in part due to record warm sea surface temperatures in the low 80s.

Hurricane Earl has the potential to be the first major hurricane of the season. The storm could reach category three status by Thursday evening. Earl could brush by Bermuda, staying clear of the US east coast.

There are two tropical waves off the coast of Africa being monitored with a medium to low chance for development.

Currently, there is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico. There are showers and thunderstorms near the coast but tropical activity is not expected anytime soon.