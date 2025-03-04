Irving

Hundreds evacuated from 2 Irving apartment complex after severe thunderstorms

No injuries reported; NWS to determine if a tornado caused the damage

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of people are out of their homes after a strong thunderstorm damaged multiple apartment buildings in Irving early Tuesday morning.

Anthony Alexander with the Irving Police Department said Tuesday morning that about 350 people were evacuated from two apartment complexes, Las Haciendas Apartments on O'Connor Road and Tree Country on Pioneer Drive.

No injuries have been reported.

Alexander said crews were assessing the damage to the buildings to determine whether people would be allowed back inside. At both communities, roofs were ripped off, and walls had crumbled.

Irving storm damage

Those evacuated are offered temporary shelter at the Georgia Farrow Recreation Center on Davis Drive. The Irving Parks Department offered shuttles for residents who cannot drive to the recreation center.

Nearby Lorenzo de Zavala Middle School was closed Tuesday due to lack of electricity and impassable roads. Alexander wasn't sure whether the school building suffered any damage.

Alexander said the National Weather Service is sending a team to the area, including a chief meteorologist, to determine if straight-line winds or a tornado caused the damage.

Oncor is in the area working to restore power and city crews are working to clear and open streets.

Alexander said city officials will continue to share information through social media channels.

