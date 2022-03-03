North Texas

Increased Risk for Wild Fires This Weekend

Warm, dry weather leads to a wild fire risk in North Texas

By Samantha Davies

This weekend there is an elevated risk of wildfire danger in North Texas. A cold front moving quickly towards the region will bring high winds and low humidity over areas of dried fuels/ vegetation. The rain we received last week has mostly dried out after several days of very warm and dry conditions. Severe drought conditions are present in much of the area.

The areas at greatest risk are West of Highway 281 but everything west of I-35.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring to ensure everyone is prepared for what may occur here in North Texas or across the entire state.

“Any wildfire that ignites in dormant, cured grasses may spread rapidly due to the expected high wind speeds,” said Brad Smith, Texas A&M Forest Service Predictive Services Department Head. “These wildfires may be more resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts.”

To prepare for this weekend all of the local Texas A&M Forest Service offices will increase staff.  “Wildfires that ignite under these conditions may be difficult for firefighters to control and pose a threat to public safety. We encourage our cooperators and all Texans to be prepared and listen to warnings from local officials” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Texas A&M Forest service shares these tips:

  • Prepare multiple evacuation routes in case one is compromised by heavy smoke.
  • Assemble a go-kit that can be grabbed easily and includes the following items:
    • Supplies for both people and pets.
    • Prescription medications or other necessary medical equipment.
    • Papers and important documents such as insurance and identification documents.
    • Personal needs including food, water, clothing, money, and a first aid kit.
    • Priceless items such as photos, family heirlooms, and any other irreplaceable or valuable items.
  • Listen to local officials and, if necessary, evacuate early to get yourself out of harm’s way.

This article tagged under:

North TexasweatherWildfires
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us