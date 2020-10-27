Oklahoma City

Icy Weather Causes Massive Power Outages in Oklahoma

More than 200,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were without electricity Tuesday morning as an early season ice storm bore down on the area.

An ice storm warning was in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for parts of the state, including Oklahoma City. The National Weather Service said some areas near and southwest of Oklahoma City could see up to a half-inch of ice, causing widespread tree damage and power outages.

As of midmorning Tuesday, nearly 205,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were without electricity, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain were also reported Tuesday in parts of the Texas Panhandle. A winter weather advisory also was in effect for parts of Kansas, where a Monday night fatal crash was blamed on the snowy, icy conditions.

