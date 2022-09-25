Ian to Become Major Hurricane This Week as it Eyes Florida

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian as it churns across the Caribbean Sea. This system will continue its track west-northwest into the week.

Ian is forecast to become a hurricane this evening and a major hurricane in the next 48 hours.

A favorable weather environment(weak wind shear) and warm sea temperatures will continue to help this system gain strength.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered a state of emergency for the entire state as the storm nears.

"We encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," DeSantis said in a statement.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state of Florida due to the system, the White House said in a statement.

The declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts resulting from the storm.

Residents across Florida should prepare for significant storm surges, damaging winds and heavy rainfall as this system nears by mid-week.

We will keep you updated with the latest on Ian.