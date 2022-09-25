tracking the tropics

Ian to Become Major Hurricane This Week as it Eyes Florida

Ian is set the strike the Sunshine State this week

By Kevan Smith

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian as it churns across the Caribbean Sea. This system will continue its track west-northwest into the week.

Ian's track across the Caribbean Sea

Ian is forecast to become a hurricane this evening and a major hurricane in the next 48 hours.

Ian's track across the Gulf of Mexico
Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

A favorable weather environment(weak wind shear) and warm sea temperatures will continue to help this system gain strength.

The latest sea temperatures

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered a state of emergency for the entire state as the storm nears.

Weather Connection

Connecting you with your forecast and all the things that make North Texas weather unique.

forecast Aug 30

NBC 5 Forecast: Cold Front Arrives Today

Inside the Storm May 27, 2021

NBC 5 Takes You ‘Inside the Storm' With Ongoing Short Story Series

"We encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," DeSantis said in a statement.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state of Florida due to the system, the White House said in a statement.

The declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts resulting from the storm.

The latest long-range EURO Model

Residents across Florida should prepare for significant storm surges, damaging winds and heavy rainfall as this system nears by mid-week.

We will keep you updated with the latest on Ian.

This article tagged under:

tracking the tropicsweather
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us