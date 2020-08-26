Hurricanes for Kids



A hurricane is a huge storm! The center of a hurricane is called the eye (It is an area of clear and calm air in the center). Hurricanes can be up to 600 miles across and have strong winds of 75 to 200 mph. Hurricanes usually lasts for a week or more!

Hurricanes gather heat and energy through contact with warm ocean waters. Evaporation from the seawater increases their power.

When they make landfall, the heavy rain, strong winds and large waves can damage buildings, trees and cars.

In order for a hurricane to form, it has to be over warm water. The water temperature must be over 80 degrees. Winds have to be light and the air humid.

Hurricane Season in the Atlantic Ocean runs from June 1st through November 31st. The peak of hurricane season is the end of August through the first few weeks of September. That’s when conditions in the atmosphere are most favorable for hurricane development.

The World Meteorological Organization names the storms. There is a set of 6 lists of names alternating male and female through the alphabet. If a storm causes significant damage the name will be retired and replaced with a new one. For example, Hurricane Katrina was retired. There will never be another Hurricane Katrina.