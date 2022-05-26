Hurricane Season Starts With High Chance of a Disturbance in the Coming Days

Memorial Day weekend is often referred to as the unofficial start to summer. In the world of weather, this is also the time of year when severe weather season starts to wind down and hurricane season begins.

Hurricane season in the eastern Pacific Ocean starts and becomes more active sooner than the Atlantic season.

The eastern Pacific hurricane season began on May 15 while the Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1.

Currently, the National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance that they give a 90% chance of developing within the next five days.

If this area of disturbed weather develops, this would be the first named storm of the season.

Currently, in the Atlantic Ocena, there is nothing of concern when it comes to tropical development.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting an above normal 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season.

The seasonal forecast calls for 14-21 named storms with six to 10 hurricanes and three to six developing into major hurricanes.

The location of landfall is not part of the forecast but hurricanes can form in the Gulf of Mexico at any point in the season. Statistically, most June storms do form in the Gulf of Mexico.

We will be watching!