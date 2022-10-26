Hurricane Season Isn't Over Yet: Two Systems Developing in the Atlantic to Watch

Hurricane season isn't over yet. We're keeping an eye on two storm systems that could strengthen into named storms within the next couple of days.

In the northern Caribbean Sea, a trough of low pressure is producing an area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are conducive for some gradual development of this feature over the next few days while it drifts northward.

This disturbance will continue to move over the western Atlantic Ocean. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by the end of this weekend.

This system has a 50% chance of development during the next five days, the National Hurricane Center says.

Meanwhile, in the eastern Caribbean Sea, an area of low pressure could form as we move into the weekend.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development as the disturbance moves west-northwest. It could develop into a tropical depression by early next week as it moves over the central Caribbean Sea.

This system has a medium chance of development during the next five days at 40%.

Currently, no storms appear to be a threat to the United States.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season runs through the end of November, so there's still plenty of time left for tropical development.