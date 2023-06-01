Hurricane Season Begins June 1. Here's What You Need to Know.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1st through November 30th. This year NOAA is predicting a near normal season with 12 to 17 named storms. Colorado State University also releases hurricane forecasts and they are calling for a slightly below normal season. A major hurricane is any storm that reaches a Category 3 or higher on the Saffir Simpson Scale.

The past three years La Nina conditions lead to active hurricane seasons. This year El Nino is set to develop. Under El Nino conditions development is less likely.

Even though the season begins June 1st, we don't see an increase in hurricane activity until late August and early September.

Currently conditions in the Atlantic are fairly quiet. There is, however, a tropical wave being monitored in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbed area of weather a 50% chance of developing into a tropical system. If this storms does develop, it will not threaten Texas.

Each year a set of names is assigned to storms that develop. The list is in alphabetical order alternating male and female names. If a storm is devastating and costly the name gets retired. in 2022, the name Ian was retired.