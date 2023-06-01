Hurricane Season Has Begun and We've Already Had a Tropical Storm. Here's What You Need to Know.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through November 30. This year NOAA is predicting a near-normal season with 12 to 17 named storms. Colorado State University also releases hurricane forecasts and they are calling for a slightly below normal season. A major hurricane is any storm that reaches a Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

For the past three years, La Nina conditions have led to active hurricane seasons. This year El Nino is set to develop. Under El Nino conditions development is less likely.

Even though the season begins June 1, we don't see an increase in hurricane activity until late August and early September.

Currently, conditions in the Atlantic are fairly quiet. There is, however, Depression Arlene being monitored in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This was the first tropical storm of the season.

Each year a set of names is assigned to storms that develop. The list is in alphabetical order alternating male and female names. If a storm is devastating and costly the name gets retired. in 2022, the name Ian was retired.