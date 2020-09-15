Hurricane Sally Bearing Down on Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally is just off the Gulf Coast less than 100 miles from Mobile, Ala. It is currently a Category One storm and is expected to maintain its strength as it moves onshore just after midnight tonight very close to Mobile.

Winds will be between 80 and 90 mph. Widespread power outages are to be expected along with moderate damage near the eye of the storm.

The biggest concern with Sally is the threat of historic flooding. The slow-moving storm is inundating the area with torrential rainfall. Rain totals of 10 to 20 inches will be common, with some locations possibly receiving as much as 30 inches of rain.

Late Wednesday into Thursday conditions will finally improve along the coast as Sally moves farther inland, spreading the heavy rain into Alabama and Georgia.