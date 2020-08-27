Hurricane Laura Ties Record for Strongest Winds at Landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning at 1 a.m. as a major Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph in Cameron, LA.

This is the strongest hurricane that residents of Louisiana have seen in their lifetimes, based on wind speeds. Laura is the seventh major Hurricane to hit the state of Louisiana since records began in 1851. A major hurricane is a hurricane of Category 3 strength or higher.

Based on wind speed, Hurricane Laura ties for the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in Louisiana. In 1856 the Hurricane called ‘Last Island’ made landfall as a Category 4 with 150 mph winds.

Hurricane Katrina is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to make landfall in the state. Winds at the time of landfall were 125 mph.

Hurricane Katrina was record-breaking for the lowest pressure in a hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana. Laura comes in at this category in fourth place.

In the U.S. in the month of August, Texas has statically seen the most number of major hurricanes made landfall in the state. Louisiana comes in second.

We haven’t seen the peak of hurricane season yet. September is when the most hurricane activity of the season occurs. The official forecast calls for three to six major hurricanes, which is an above-normal season.

Laura is the first hurricane this season to be classified as a major hurricane.

