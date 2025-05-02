Predicting severe weather is critical to saving lives and property in North Texas. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth uses several tools to provide the most accurate forecast, one of which is weather balloons.

Weather data is widely available at the surface from weather stations, the FAA and NOAA offices. But to see the complete picture, you need to know what’s going on above the surface. That is why weather balloons are necessary.

They are launched from almost every National Weather Service office across the country twice a day.

Weather balloons are essentially giant balloons filled with hydrogen that travel 20-25 miles into the air carrying a radiosonde. That radiosonde collects data such as temperature, dew point, wind speed and pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

That data is then sent into their computers, processed, checked for quality then sent off to the National Center for Environmental Protection or the Storm Prediction Center and fed into forecast models. The very models that we use to forecast your local weather.

“If you're trying to predict something in the future, you have to know what that thing looks like right now in the present. And weather balloons are really the primary way that we can do that for the depth of the atmosphere,” said Brennen Darrah, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

“This is very important information that you really can't get any other way right now,” he said.

Right now, North Texas is in the middle of severe weather season, and on days when we have a risk for storms or tornadoes, an additional weather balloon may be launched in the afternoon. Data pulled from the peak heating of the day improves severe storm forecasting.