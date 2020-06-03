How to See the International Space Station This Week

The International Space Station will be visible Thursday evening as it moves across North Texas.

At 9:40 pm the space station will be visible, moving from northwest to southeast.

Look about 25 to 30 degrees above the horizon. It will take three minutes to pass across the sky.

It can also be seen Friday evening at 8:55 p.m. and 10:29 p.m.

Saturday evening it will be visible for four minutes at 9:41 p.m.