The International Space Station will be moving across the North Texas sky on Saturday.

Expect to see it Saturday night at 6:37 p.m. for about 5 minutes. The station will appear as a fast-moving star across the night sky.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Adrienne Vonn says to expect mostly clear skies tonight. But dress warm -- tonight's low temperatures will dip into the lower 30s.

The International Space Station circles the Earth at 250 miles up at 17,100 mph. Astronauts aboard the station witness 16 sunrises and sunsets every day.

