With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time.

"We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.

"Several different species are dying and Fdeclining rapidly," said Flocke. "But generally, we are seeing the most drought-induced mortality on oaks, a few elm trees, hackberry trees and even some junipers."

The best solution to stopping the decline of healthy trees - watering them, consistently.

Trees do not operate like cacti, they do not store their own water, they get their water from the soil and release it back into the atmosphere -- the process is called transpiration.

Due to the lack of a water storage system on top of heavy drought conditions, trees have to be watered regularly to survive.

The problem comes from the water restrictions counties have put into place to conserve the limited resource.

HOW TO CARE FOR TREES WHILE CONSERVING WATER

First, well-established trees that do not show signs of heat stress do not need to be watered. Younger trees that have recently been planted should be watered consistently.

You should also prioritize trees that you want to maintain in your landscape. Flocke recommends focusing on trees that "have significance to you for either shade, beauty or emotional meaning."

HOW TO LIMIT WATER WASTE AND INCREASE WATER RETENTION

Water in the morning or evening, when there will be less loss to evaporation. Reduce overhead watering by using a hose or drip system instead of a sprinkler. Avoid chemical fertilizers, as they call for more water. Instead use compost to improve oxygen and water availability.

There has also been evidence of secondary pests and diseases and stressors. These are diseases that attack already stressed trees. For example, a winter storm or drought.

While these issues are important they are not the main focus right now.

