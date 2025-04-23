It’s that time of year when severe weather becomes more common. Whether you have called North Texas home your whole life or you are a newcomer to the area, just know that when you hear the outdoor warning sirens going off, the weather is about to get serious.

Outdoor warning sirens are strategically placed throughout the entire area, alerting Texans that a dangerous storm is moving in. There's a chance, though, if you're inside your home, you may not hear them at all.

"It's for people that are outdoors to go inside and seek additional information about why those sirens are being sounded," said Travis Houston, the City of Dallas Deputy Director of the Office of Emergency Management and Crisis Response.

If you hear the sirens going off, that means you need to take immediate action. Get to a safe place – an interior room, away from windows on the lowest level of your home or a nearby building.

When some people hear the sirens, they automatically think they are in the immediate path of a tornado, and that’s not always the case.

“The City of Dallas activates the outdoor warning system whenever we receive a warning from the National Weather Service that contains winds of 70 mph or greater, hail of one and a half inches or greater, or a tornado warning anywhere in the City of Dallas," Houston said.

April and May are North Texas’s most active tornado months, with the severe weather season stretching into early June.

