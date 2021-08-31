How Climate Change Is Making Hurricanes Worse According to Report

Ida is the second major hurricane of the 2021 season. Grace become a major hurricane as it hit Mexico in July.

Ida made landfall at Port Fourchon as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds leaving a path of catastrophic damage. Ida is the ninth strongest hurricane to hit the contiguous U.S and the second strongest to hit Louisiana. Hurricane Katrina had 125 mph winds when the storm made landfall in 2005.

A new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released this month stated that climate change is widespread, rapid and intensifying. Ida’s strength and impacts were most likely made worse by this.

Here is what we know about how a warming world is impacting storms: