Climatologically, the hottest part of the summer is over.

The normal high temperature from July 25 through Aug.17 is 97 degrees, the hottest normal high temperature all year. During this stretch, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport also recorded its hottest temperature of the year so far. On Aug. 16, the high was 104 degrees.

Starting Aug. 18, it's all downhill. The normal high is 96 degrees. Here is a look at our normal high temperatures decreasing as we head into fall:

Normal High Sept. 1: 93 degrees

Normal High Sept. 15: 89 degrees

Normal High Oct. 1: 83 degrees

Even though our normal high temperatures are trending down it doesn’t mean that we aren’t going to have another period of very hot weather. The latest DFW has ever recorded triple-digit temperatures was Oct. 3. On that date in 1951, DFW saw a record high temperature for the day of 106 degrees.

The Climate Prediction Center’s long range forecast has the months of August, September and October seeing above-normal temperatures.

