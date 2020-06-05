Hot Weekend Ahead

This is the first weekend of June, but it will feel more like a July weekend. High temperatures will be running almost 10 degrees above normal, reaching the upper 90s.

Humidity levels will be rather high, boosting the heat index into the 102-106 range during the afternoons.

Make sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you are going to be outside during the heat of the day. If your pets will be outside, make sure they have shade and plenty of fresh water. Be cautious of hot pavement when taking your dog for a walk.

The hot weather will last into next week, but record heat is unlikely.