Hot Weekend Ahead For North Texas

It's going to be a hot weekend across North Texas with high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Afternoon heat index values will range from 104 to 108 degrees each afternoon. Because of this, a Heat Advisory is in effect for Saturday and could easily be extended into Sunday.

NBC 5 Weather

NBC 5 Weather

NBC 5 Weather

A break from the heat will come late Sunday into early next week as a cold front moves across the area. After reaching 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures early next week will be in the low to mid-90s.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

NBC 5 Weather

Along with a respite from the heat, the cold front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening into Monday morning. No severe weather is expected.

NBC 5 Weather

Heat Advisory Tips

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

NBC 5

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing them fresh, cool water and plenty of shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.