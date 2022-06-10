High Temperatures Continue Into the Work Week

High temperatures continue across North Texas into the work week.

Extreme heat like this can cause heat-related illnesses to come on quickly. It is important to recognize the symptoms and know what to do.

In the case of heat exhaustion, you want to move someone to a cooler area and loosen their clothing. Provide sips of cool water. Seek medical attention if symptoms don’t improve. In the case of heat stroke call 911 immediately.

Heat-related illness is preventable. Reduce outdoor activities to the morning or evening hours. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Drink plenty of water. If you are out in the heat take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

This is the first big heat wave of the season. DFW Airport has already tied a record high of 103 degrees on Saturday and more records could fall.

KNOW THE SIGNS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE

Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include muscle cramps, paleness, sweating, nausea, and vomiting. MedStar said children and the elderly are especially susceptible.

Heatstroke is a life-threatening problem that occurs when the body suffers from long, intense exposure to heat and loses its ability to cool itself. MedStar said some of the most common signs of heatstroke include confusion, vomiting, alteration in sweating, hot and flushed skin, rapid heart rate, decreased sweating, shortness of breath, decreased urination, increased body temperature, or convulsions.

Heatstroke is a medical emergency. If you or someone you know starts experiencing any of the symptoms above, immediately call 9-1-1.

HOW TO AVOID HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES

While heatstroke and heat exhaustion are common this time of year, they can be prevented. Here are some of MedStar's tips for avoiding heat-related illnesses: